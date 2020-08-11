More Affordable 4G-Only iPhone 12 Could Reportedly Arrive Early 2021

The Cupertino-based tech titan Apple could be working on a more affordable 4G-only iPhone 12, according to a new report. The iPhone maker is anticipated to launch four new iPhone 12 models sometime this year. Aside from the rumored models, it looks like Apple is also working on a more affordable iPhone, which is allegedly set to arrive in the early part of 2021.

Cheaper 4G-Only iPhone 12

The latest information about the budget-friendly 4G-only iPhone 12 was reported by Business Insider. Citing the research note by Wedbush Securities Analysts, the publication shared that Apple might release another iPhone 12 model in the early part of next year. The alleged iPhone 12 model would not ship with a 5G connectivity modem, according to the report.

Initially, Wedbush Analysts Daniel Ives, Ahmad Khalil and Strecker Backe believed that Apple would debut a mix of 4G and 5G iPhone 12 models in the Fall of 2020. However, it looks like they changed their predictions and is now concluding that multiple 5G iPhone 12 models would arrive this year. Another 4G-only iPhone 12 model that would retail at a much lower price would arrive in early 2021, the analysts claimed.

4G-Only iPhone 12 Price And Release Window

According to Ives, the 4G-only iPhone 12 model could debut in February 2021. The analyst believe that the more affordable iPhone 12 variant could retail at around $800. Ives also mentioned that it is unlikely that Apple would price the 5G iPhone 12 models higher than the prices of the current-generation iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Based on Wedbush Securities analysts’ predictions, it looks like the industry could expect to see not four but five iPhone 12 models. Rumors have it that Apple would release the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max this year and another 4G-only iPhone 12 in 2021.

Apple earlier confirmed that the launch of this year’s flagship iPhone 12 series could be delayed in a few weeks. Meanwhile, rumors claimed that the Cupertino company is planning to release the iPhone 12 series in two different stages. Apple has not yet released any statement related to the rumor about the 4G-only iPhone 12 variant.