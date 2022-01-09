More black hair and make-up stylists are being sought by James Bond producer and leading actors.

A campaign to recruit more black hair and make-up stylists has been launched by James Bond producer and leading actors.

Because make-up artists don’t know how to style Afro hair, black actors claim they are forced to pay for their own hairstyling on set.

Barbara Broccoli, the producer of James Bond, has appealed to hairdressers and make-up artists with experience working with black hair and make-up to join the film and television industry.

Paapa Essiedu, the Emmy-nominated star of I May Destroy You, and Hugh Quarshie, whose credits include the Stephen Lawrence drama Stephen, are encouraging aspiring stylists to apply for a new ScreenSkills training program.

Hairdressers and make-up artists who work in black hair salons, photo shoots, wedding beauty, department stores, music videos, live events, and theater are targeted by the initiative.

Following her suggestion that a black actor could be cast as the new James Bond, Ms Broccoli has endorsed the scheme.

In No Time To Die, Lashana Lynch became the first black female 007, making history.

“We need diversity behind the camera as well as on screen,” Ms Broccoli said, adding that “this program is a really exciting and practical way of finding talented new hair and make-up artists to support our actors of color.”

“When I first started acting, my white peers would just get their hair cut by hair and make-up for their part,” Essiedu explained.

My hair, on the other hand, was a different story.

I’d have to take time out of my day and spend money to go to the barber because my time wasn’t valued the same as my peers’.

“This appears to be a fantastic initiative.

I hope it attracts people who have never known how to break into the industry before.

It’s critical that the process that is promoting greater equality in front of the camera be replicated in crew areas such as hair and make-up.”

“For years now, I have trimmed my own hair using an arrangement of mirrors to enable me,” Quarshie, who stars in ITV’s new family dynasty drama Riches, dubbed a “black Succession,” said.

