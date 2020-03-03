More cargo flights, trains start services amid epidemic

CHANGSHA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, has launched temporary chartered cargo flights to Hong Kong to support enterprises to resume business amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The outbound cargo flight loaded with 13 tonnes of goods left the Changsha Huanghua Airport for Hong Kong on Feb. 29. The inbound cargo flight carrying tonnes of goods returned on the same day from Hong Kong to Changsha.

Funded by the Changsha municipal government, it was the first chartered cargo flight between Changsha and Hong Kong since enterprises gradually resume businesses in the city.

“Since the company resumed production, a batch of mobile phone protection screens has been produced for delivery to Hong Kong,” said Yang Shensong, logistics director of Lens Technology.

“The chartered cargo flight greatly reduced the logistics cost and improved the transportation efficiency,” said Yang.

Affected by the epidemic, Changsha’s international cargo flights are largely grounded. To meet local enterprises’ demand for materials to resume production, Changsha decided to open temporary chartered flights.

Changsha will also launch cargo flights to Europe, Africa, America and Asia.

Meanwhile, in the early morning of Feb. 29, a cargo train loaded with goods from Europe arrived in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality.

All the goods will be transported to China’s Hunan, Guizhou and other provinces, according to the YUXINOU (Chongqing) Logistics Co., Ltd.

During the coronavirus outbreak, two to three freight trains traveled every day between Chongqing and European countries, according to the logistics company.

Chongqing started rail cargo service to Europe in 2011, marking the start of the China-Europe freight train service. Enditem