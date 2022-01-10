More changes are expected to the Covid entry rules for UK visitors to Europe.

Covid entry rules for UK visitors to Europe are currently being updated, with more changes expected in the near future.

The French are expected to follow Ireland and Germany in relaxing rules for fully-vaccinated UK arrivals this week.

Travel rules for UK passport holders are constantly changing, but this hasn’t deterred demand for international travel.

Since the UK government announced that pre-departure tests for those arriving in the country would be scrapped, tour operators and airlines have reported huge increases in bookings.

On the second day of returning to the country, cheaper lateral flow checks have also replaced the need for a PCR test.

Entry restrictions for UK citizens traveling abroad are gradually being eased.

The following are the most recent regulations for UK citizens traveling to Europe in a nutshell:

France: UK visitors are currently barred from entering the country unless they have “compelling reasons,” but restrictions are expected to be eased in the coming days.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated to enter Spain.

Both doses of the vaccine must have been received by all visitors aged 12 and up.

Greece requires proof of a negative Covid test result taken prior to travel for all visitors aged five and up.

All visitors over the age of 11 must show proof of a negative test.

Austria: All visitors must have received a booster vaccination and show proof of a negative test.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from testing.

Germany allows visitors who have been fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Unvaccinated children, on the other hand, must show proof of a negative test.

Children under the age of five are also exempt, but must quarantine for five days.

Italy: Upon arrival, passengers must show proof of being fully vaccinated as well as proof of a negative Covid test taken shortly before departure.

Children under the age of six are exempt from testing requirements.

The United Kingdom is in the island’s Red category.

Before flying to Cyprus, all passengers must fill out a Cyprus Flight Pass.

Passengers must also have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure, and all arrivals must take a PCR test at the airport.

The passenger is responsible for the cost of the airport test (€15-€19).

Switzerland requires visitors to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative Covid test taken 72 hours prior to travel.

Travellers aged 13 and up from extremely high-risk areas, such as the United Kingdom, must quarantine for ten days in the Netherlands.

