More Chinese medical teams sent to aid coronavirus control

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — More medical teams are rushing to central China’s Hubei Province to aid the coronavirus control there.

A team of 136 medical workers from 12 hospital run by the Beijing municipal health commission flew to Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, on Monday, to join the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

By Sunday, a total of 1,423 cumulative confirmed cases of new pneumonia had been reported in Hubei, with 76 deaths and 221 cases in severe condition.

“There are many unknown risks ahead, but the hospitals provide us with the best medical protection,” said Li Tianshui, a team member from the Beijing Jishuitan Hospital. “We have the capability and also confidence in winning the battle against the epidemic as soon as possible.”

Shanghai sent another 50 medical workers to Wuhan by train on Monday night after sending a first batch of 136 medical workers three days ago on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The country’s southern-most island province of Hainan dispatched a team of 42 medical workers to Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus epidemic.

The southeastern province of Fujian also sent a team of 135 doctors and nurses to Wuhan on Monday.

The team arrived at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at noon, and soon joined the thousands of medical staff from all over the country to fight against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“Daddy is going to fight the monster. Take care of yourself and your grandparents,” Wu Wenwei, a doctor of Fujian Medical University Union Hospital, told his 5-year-old daughter before leaving for Hubei.

The 46-year-old team leader once served in the rescue work during the devastating Wenchuan earthquake in 2008 that left more than 80,000 people dead.

Wu went to college in Wuhan, where many of his friends of good old days are working around the clock to treat patients of the novel coronavirus.