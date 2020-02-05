More Chinese medical teams sent to aid epidemic control in Hubei

Medical workers gather at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2020. The second batch of medical teams of 102 members from Yunnan set off on Tuesday to aid the coronavirus control efforts in Hubei. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — More medical teams are rushing to central China’s Hubei Province to aid novel coronavirus control.

A team of 138 medical workers from hospitals in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region flew to Hubei late Tuesday to join the fight against the epidemic.

Meanwhile, southwest China’s Yunnan Province sent its second batch of 102 medical workers to Hubei.

Medical care team members queue to board a plane setting off for central China’s Hubei Province, in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 4, 2020. A medical care team comprised of 101 members set off for Hubei from Nanchang to combat the novel coronavirus pneumonia on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Southern China’s Guangdong Province dispatched a team of seven public health emergency response experts and 57 medical workers to Wuhan, the capital of Hubei. So far, Guangdong has sent over 400 experienced doctors and nurses to Wuhan.

In addition, northeast China’s Jilin Province also sent 32 medical workers to Hubei Tuesday.

By Monday, Hubei had reported 13,522 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, with 414 deaths and 2,143 cases in severe or critical condition. ■