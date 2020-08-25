More Details About Apple iPhone 12’s Display Emerge

Apple fans have been steadily waiting for news about the 120Hz “ProMotion” display that will be used on the company’s upcoming smartphones, specifically the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. A leak coming from a display analyst named Ross Young, however, indicates the possibility that the feature may not make its way to the handsets.

As per Young, Apple is able to acquire 120Hz Pro panels but not 120Hz driver ICs. Without the ICs, the Pro panels will not be able to operate at a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display analyst said Apple is currently faced with the tough decision of choosing between one of two options. The first is to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro models so that it can source the driver ICs and add it to the handsets before shipping.

Apple could choose this option, but fans would have to wait a bit more before they could get their hands on an iPhone 12 with 120Hz ProMotion display. Young said via another tweet that he is “not sure on how long it would take [Apple] to get the 10-bit 120Hz ICs.”

It could be well beyond the company’s previously announced delay of “a few weeks later.”

Apple’s second option would be to ditch the 120Hz refresh rate feature and settling for 60Hz so that it will not delay the launch any further. Young claimed the Cupertino tech giant is leaning toward the latter option.

“We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz,” Young said.

Don’t give up on it

Despite Young’s analysis, fans should not give up on Apple’s new Pro handsets arriving with ProMotion displays. Noted leaker Jon Prosser recently said in a new episode of Frontpage Tech that the Cupertino firm is still working on putting the feature on the devices.

Prosser specifically said that according to his sources, the 120Hz display worked “just fine, with a manual toggle in settings on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.” It’s unlikely that Apple will equip the iPhone 12 Pro Max with such a feature but not put it in the iPhone 12 Pro.

All that said, nothing has been confirmed by Apple at the moment. Fans better stay tuned for more updates as they come.