More districts in Wuhan classified as low-risk area of COVID-19 outbreak

One more district in Wuhan, the hardest-hit city by novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, has been classified as a low-risk area of the virus outbreak, according to the provincial COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters on April 4.

This brought the number of low-risk districts in Wuhan to nine, out of its total 13 districts, as of April 3. Four other districts are classified as medium-risk areas, according to the headquarters.

Wuhan had its coronavirus risk evaluation downgraded from “high risk” to “medium risk” on March 27.

Hubei Province that administers Wuhan remains to have no “high-risk” cities or counties.

On Friday, Hubei Province reported one new COVID-19 case and saw four new deaths, which were all reported in Wuhan.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China’s State Council, cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorized as low-risk areas, those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as mid-risk areas, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk areas.