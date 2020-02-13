More dwellings constructed in Ireland in 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — A total number of 21,241 new dwellings were constructed in Ireland in 2019, up by 18.3 percent compared with 2018, said the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

Of all the new dwellings built in the country last year, single-type ones, referring to detached houses, accounted for 5,068 units, scheme-type ones, referring to a multi-unit development comprising two houses or more, accounted for 12,529 units, and apartments for 3,644 units, said the CSO.

The sharpest increase was seen in the number of apartments completed last year, it said, adding the number of single-type dwellings and scheme-type dwellings constructed last year increased by 8.2 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively, over 2018.

Over 80 percent of the new dwellings were constructed in the country’s urban areas in 2019, said the CSO, adding that the country’s capital Dublin and mid-east region made up over half of the new dwellings completed in the last quarter of 2019.

The accelerated supply of the new dwellings could help cool down the overheated local property market, said local watchers.

Due to the short supply of dwellings, the housing prices in Dublin have almost doubled since 2012 when the local market crashed to its nadir in the wake of the international financial crisis, according to the CSO figures.

The rents in the capital is now over 30 percent higher than the peak time in 2007, said Daft, the largest on-line property dealer in the country.

The unaffordable housing prices and rents have left over 10,000 people in the country homeless, according to the latest figures from a local charity organization.

The housing and homeless problem has become a big headache both for the public and the government.

An exit poll released after the Saturday general election in the country showed that 26 percent of the voters said that the housing and homeless problem was the most important factor that decided their votes.