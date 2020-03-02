More efforts needed to address humanitarian crisis caused by Idlib conflict escalation: Borrell

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Xinhua) — The emerging humanitarian crisis caused by the escalation of conflict around Idlib, northern Syria, requires enhanced preparation of the European Union (EU), EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

The ongoing renewed fighting represents a serious threat to international peace and security, causing an “untold human suffering”, Borrell said in a statement, noting the EU needs to “redouble efforts to address the terrible human crisis with all the means at its disposals.”

The EU has to mobilize resources to relieve the suffering of displaced people by providing shelter, food and medicine, said Borrell, who underlined the importance that the EU-Turkey Statement on helping refugees is upheld.

Borrell said he will convene an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of EU member countries soon to discuss the thorny issue. He said the move was a response also to the request of the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Calling for restraint, Borrell said “there is only a political solution to this crisis.” He urged the concerned parties to urgently re-engage in a political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

The latest spiral of violence started Thursday when at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in airstrikes in Idlib, which Turkey blamed on the Syrian government.

Following the latest developments in Idlib, Turkey said that it would no longer stop refugees from going to Europe, according to media reports.