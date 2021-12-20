More EU countries are imposing quarantine as a result of Omicron fears, putting travel restrictions on Britons.

As more EU countries impose quarantine due to Omicron fears, Britons will face travel restrictions.

In the wake of the rapid spread of the Covid variant, a growing number of countries are considering or have already implemented restrictions on UK arrivals.

Countries around the world have moved to impose travel restrictions on Britons as the UK sees record-high numbers of Covid-19 and a rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Thailand is the latest country to consider tightening travel restrictions for foreign visitors, which could include mandatory quarantine for all visitors, even those who have been vaccinated.

Thailand only reopened to foreign visitors in November, after nearly 18 months of strict entry policies contributed to a drop in tourism, a key industry and economic driver that attracted 40 million visitors in 2019.

Anyone arriving from the United Kingdom aged 12 and up is subjected to screening, which means all visitors must remain in quarantine until a negative result from an airport lab test is obtained.

It also requires visitors to complete five lateral flow tests provided at the airport during their stay in Cyprus, where the majority of visitors are from the United Kingdom.

The new rules, which went into effect on Saturday, were enacted in response to a “dramatic increase” in Omicron cases in Britain, according to the Cyprus health ministry.

Following a steady increase in November, the UK has seen an increase in cases in the last few days, owing to Omicron.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 82,886 new infections.

The variant, which is thought to spread much more quickly than previous strains, was first discovered in South Africa last month and is now present in at least 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Even if they have proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test, people arriving from the UK via the Netherlands will be subject to a 10-day quarantine starting on Wednesday.

Only residents, hauliers, and those with “compelling reasons” are permitted to enter France until further notice.

