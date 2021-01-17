More expensive fruit, vegetables boost New Zealand food prices

WELLINGTON, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Fruit and vegetable prices increased almost 9 percent in the year ended December 2020, boosting overall food price inflation to 2.9 percent, New Zealand’s statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

“In 2020 prices have been high for a variety of crops, including potatoes, courgettes and tomatoes, at different times of the year and for different reasons,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said in a statement.

As a result of higher fruit and vegetable prices, overall food prices have been trending higher than the most recent consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 1.4 percent in the year ended September 2020, with December figures due to be released on Jan. 22.

“Food prices often vary from headline inflation as they can be influenced differently by factors such as growing conditions, international trade, and labor costs,” Dewbery said. Enditem