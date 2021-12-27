More flights have been canceled due to bad weather and sick crews.

NEW YORK (AP) — Holiday travel was disrupted by flight cancellations that lasted into Monday, with major US airlines canceling dozens of flights each.

Staffers calling in sick due to COVID-19, especially since the omnicron variant’s appearance, has left airlines short in recent days.

Airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from, or within the United States since Friday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight cancellations.

Delta, United, JetBlue, and American have all stated that the coronavirus is causing staffing issues, and European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday-season flights due to infected employees, though weather and other factors also played a part.

According to Alaska Airlines, winter weather in the Pacific Northwest caused nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, and the airline expects more than 100 cancellations on Monday.

However, COVID-19-related crew absences are no longer an issue, according to the report.

Due to crews out with COVID-19, United said it had to cancel 115 flights out of over 4,000 planned on Monday.

This year, flight delays and cancellations due to staffing shortages have been a recurring issue.

When air travel collapsed in 2020, airlines encouraged employees to leave, and they were caught short-staffed this year when air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone expected.

Airlines have urged the Biden administration to reduce the time required for vaccinated workers to be isolated after contracting COVID-19, citing staffing shortages as a reason.

The flight attendants’ union has argued that the isolation period should be kept at ten days.

INFOSURHOY has more:

In a video linked to a Christmas Day breach at Windsor Castle, a man threatens to kill Queen Elizabeth.

On Christmas Eve, an Oregon father joked with Biden, saying, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s life is commemorated by bells ringing in Cape Town.