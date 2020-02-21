More funds to help SA’s Coorong thrive

South Australia’s world-renowned Coorong wetlands region is in a “vulnerable state” but new scientific investigations and trials will help improve management practices and ensure its long-term future, the state and federal governments say.

Federal Resources and Water Minister Keith Pitt says $22 million has been allocated over two and a half years for detailed feasibility assessments and scientific investigations which will lead to longer-term management solutions for the region.

“This includes unprecedented research funding to address scientific knowledge gaps and to help us better manage the Coorong with the resources that we have,” Mr Pitt said in a statement on Thursday.

“This will deliver practical environmental benefits for this important site.”

The funding includes $10 million for scientific studies into reducing nutrient loads and algae abundance in the Coorong, switching the South Lagoon back to an aquatic plant dominated system and to increase the abundance and distribution of waterbird populations.

The existing Coorong water quality monitoring network will also be expanded to better manage water flowing into and out of the region.

At the same time, the South Australian government has established the Coorong Partnership to improve the way it works with the local community.

SA Environment Minister David Speirs the initiative would improve the ecological health of the Coorong along with lakes Alexandrina and Albert to ensure the wetlands remained healthy and resilient.

“The key ecological features of the Coorong that made it a unique and valuable place were still present after the impacts of the millennium drought but the system is in a vulnerable state and has little capacity to absorb continued and cumulative environmental stress,” Mr Speirs said.

“This new phase of funding will allow us to conduct the scientific trials and detailed feasibility assessments needed to improve the long-term environmental outcomes for the internationally-recognised Coorong region.”