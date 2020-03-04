More girls getting education but little progress made in reducing violence: UN report

UNITED NATIONS, March 4 (Xinhua) — More girls are getting education now than ever before but this gain made little headway in helping shape a more equal, less violent environment for girls, UNICEF, Plan International and UN Women warned Wednesday in a new report.

The report, released ahead of the 64th session of the Commission on the Status of Women of the UN, notes that the number of out-of-school girls has dropped by 79 million in the last two decades. In fact, girls became more likely to be in secondary school than boys in just the last decade.

Yet, violence against women and girls is still common. In 2016, for example, women and girls accounted for 70 percent of detected trafficking victims globally, most for sexual exploitation. One in every 20 girls aged 15 to 19 — around 13 million — has experienced rape in their lifetimes.

“Access to education is not enough — we must also change people’s behaviors and attitudes towards girls. True equality will only come when all girls are safe from violence, free to exercise their rights, and are able to enjoy equal opportunities in life,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

The report, A New Era for Girls: Taking stock on 25 years of progress, is issued to mark the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action — the historic blueprint for advancing women’s and girls’ rights.

“It is vital that we hold governments to account on their commitment to the historic Beijing Declaration, and this report offers a wholistic picture of what the world looks like for girls 25 years on,” said Plan International Chief Executive Officer Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen.

“Since 1995 in Beijing, when a specific focus on ‘girl child’ issues first emerged, we have increasingly heard girls assert their rights and call us to account. But the world has not kept up with their expectations of responsible stewardship of the planet, a life without violence, and their hopes for economic independence,” said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The report notes that harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation continue to disrupt and damage the lives and potential of millions of girls globally.

Each year, 12 million girls are married in childhood, and 4 million are at risk of female genital mutilation. Globally, girls aged 15 to 19 are as likely to justify wife-beating as boys of the same age.

The report also points to negative trends for girls in nutrition and health, many of which were unimaginable 25 years ago. For example, globalization, a shift from traditional diets to processed, unhealthy foods and the rapid expansion of aggressive marketing techniques targeting children, have resulted in increased consumption of unhealthy foods and sugar-sweetened beverages.

Between 1995 and 2016, the prevalence of overweight among girls aged 5 to 19 has nearly doubled from 9 percent to 17 percent, resulting in nearly twice as many overweight girls currently (155 million) than in 1995 (75 million).

Meanwhile, the last 25 years have seen growing concerns about poor mental health fueled in part by excessive use of digital technologies.

The report notes that suicide is currently the second leading cause of death among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19, surpassed only by maternal conditions.

Girls also remain at high risk of sexually-transmitted infections, including HIV, with 970,000 adolescent girls aged 10 to 19 living with HIV currently compared to 740,000 girls in 1995. Adolescent girls aged 10 to 19 still account for around 3 in 4 new infections among adolescents worldwide.

The report calls for expanding opportunities for girls to be bold and ambitious changemakers and solution designers and engaging their voices in processes that relate to their bodies, communities, education and futures.

It also calls for increasing investments in the production, analysis and use of age- and sex-disaggregated data and research in gender-based violence, adolescent nutrition and mental health.