More: Good Morning, Pennsylvania! Remembering Budd Dwyer’s shocking public suicide

36°F; 14°F

Cloudy with flurries.

Family and friends of Xavier “Junior” King gather outside the Harrisburg bar where he was shot and killed Sunday night to release balloons in his honor.

Everyone expected R Budd Dwyer, the state treasurer who had been convicted of corruption, to resign at a press conference 35 years ago this week.

Instead, he pulled out a long-barreled handgun during a rambling speech in which he blamed the press and others for his problems.

R Thomas Berner, a Penn State professor, said, “At first, people in the press thought he was going to shoot them.”

Dwyer killed himself in front of everyone with a gunshot to the mouth.

The words he spoke before the shooting and the decisions he made afterward reverberate decades later.

R Budd Dwyer, Pennsylvania State Treasurer, holds a.357 magnum in his right hand as he prepares to commit suicide during a news conference in his Harrisburg, Pa., office on Thursday, Jan.

(AP Photo/Garry Dwight Miller)June 22, 1987

Snowed: A sloppy morning is forecasted due to overnight rain and snow.

Today, the wind will pick up, and temperatures will drop well below freezing.

Some schools have postponed the start of the school year.

According to the state health department, three-quarters of Pennsylvania adults have received full COVID-19 vaccination as of Monday.

Tagged: A pair of women from central Pennsylvania are shaken after an Apple AirTag was attached to their vehicle, indicating that they were being followed by someone they don’t know.

A man with a grudge recognized Xavier King when he entered a Harrisburg bar on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the man grabbed a gun with one hand and tapped King on the right shoulder with the other before killing him.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will be played by Daniel Radcliffe in the Roku film “WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story.” (Photos courtesy of Business Wire)

Strange role: “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe will play the lead in a Hulu film about parody performer “Weird Al” Yankovic.

