More grocery shoppers will be met with bare shelves, and experts disagree on how long the shortages will last.

Empty shelves will greet more grocery shoppers, and opinions on how long the shortages will last are mixed.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Whitely went to a Safeway supermarket in Washington, DC, to get some groceries for dinner.

However, he was disappointed to discover bare vegetable bins and a limited selection of turkey, chicken, and milk.

“It appears that I’ve missed out on everything,” said Whitely, 67.

“I’m going to have to go looking for things now.”

Shortages at US grocery stores have worsened in recent weeks as new issues, such as the rapidly spreading omicron variant and extreme weather, have added to the supply chain woes and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Produce and meat, as well as packaged goods like cereal, are all affected by the shortages.

They have been reported all over the country.

According to Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman, US supermarkets typically have 5% to 10% of their items out of stock at any given time; right now, that unavailability rate is hovering around 15%.

Part of the scarcity on store shelves is due to pandemic trends that have continued unabated – and are exacerbated by omicron.

Because offices and some schools are still closed, Americans are eating more at home than they used to.

According to FMI, a trade organization for grocery and food producers, the average US household spent (dollar)144 per week on groceries last year.

This was down from a high of (dollar)161 in 2020, but still significantly higher than the (dollar)113.50 spent by households in 2019.

A truck driver shortage that existed prior to the pandemic continues to be an issue.

In October, the American Trucking Associations reported that the United States was short 80,000 drivers, a record high.

And shipping continues to be a problem, affecting everything from imported foods to packaging printed in other countries.

Since early 2020, when panic buying at the start of the pandemic sent the industry into a tailspin, retailers and food producers have been adjusting to those realities.

To avoid acute shortages, many retailers are stocking up on items like toilet paper.

“Everybody in the supply chain ecosystem has gotten to the point where they have that playbook and can navigate that baseline level…

