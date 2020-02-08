More heavy rain, storms for Queensland

Drought-stricken parts of Queensland are preparing for heavy rain, with more downpours and storms predicted for the state’s southeast corner.

Heavy rain drenched the region between Hervey Bay and the New South Wales border on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Communities near Tin Can Bay, in the Wide Bay-Burnett region, recorded falls of more than 200mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday.

Coops Corner, in the same area, recorded a whopping 260mm in the same time, taking its weekly total to 390mm.

Many coastal locations recorded between 50 and 100mm in just a few hours.

Brisbane experienced commuter chaos as water covered some major arterial roads.

The low-pressure system has pushed south into northern NSW, but forecasters say more rain is on its way.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said drought-stricken areas of southern Queensland are expected to get the best of the rain on Sunday, before the weather system moves towards the coast.

“We should see some pretty good rainfall totals for drought-stricken areas through the eastern parts of the Maranoa and Warrego and through the Western Downs,” Ms Wong said.

A flood watch is current for coastal communities south of Caboolture to the NSW border, and southern inland catchments.

“Catchments in the flood watch area have received rainfall over the last few weeks so will respond to heavy rainfall,” the bureau has warned.

Catchments likely to be affected include the Pine and Caboolture rivers, the upper and lower Brisbane River, the Logan and Albert rivers, and Gold Coast rivers and creeks.

Inland river systems are also under flood watches or warnings.