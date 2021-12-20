More holiday cancellations and restrictions due to COVID-19 and omicron fears

More holiday cancellations and restrictions are being triggered by COVID-19 and omicron fears.

Associated Press writers PHILIP MARCELO and JILL LAWLESS contributed to this report.

BOSTON (AP) — Fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge prompted more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays, with the nation’s second-largest city canceling its New Year’s Eve celebrations and the country’s smallest state reimposing an indoor mask mandate.

The New Year’s Eve party in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles will not have an in-person audience, according to organizers.

Instead, as last year, the event will be livestreamed.

A mask requirement went into effect in Rhode Island on Monday for indoor spaces with a capacity of 250 people or more, such as large retail stores and churches.

In Boston, the city’s new Democratic mayor announced, amid howls of protest and jeers, that beginning next month, anyone entering a restaurant, bar, or other indoor business will be required to show proof of vaccination.

“There is nothing more American than coming together to make sure we’re looking after each other,” Mayor Michelle Wu said at City Hall, as protesters blew whistles and chanted “Shame on Wu.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that officials have decided not to impose additional restrictions, at least for the time being.

“We’ll have to keep the option of taking additional action to protect the public in the back of our minds,” Johnson said.

“Either way, the arguments are very, very finely balanced.”

Earlier this month, the conservative government reintroduced face masks in stores and required people to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs and other crowded places.

Curfews and stricter social distancing requirements are also on the table.

Johnson’s warning highlighted the unpalatable choice that government leaders face: derail millions of people’s holiday plans for the second year in a row, or risk a tidal wave of cases and disruption.

President Joe Biden of the United States is scheduled to speak to the nation on Tuesday about the latest variant, less than a year after predicting that the country would be back to normal by Christmas.

Dr. X, his top medical advisor, is one of his most trusted advisors.

Over the weekend, Democrat Anthony Fauci appeared on television, promising to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

The following are examples of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy