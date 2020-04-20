More Hubei residents receive nucleic acid tests: official

A worker in protective suit collects a swab from a teacher for nucleic acid test in Fancheng District of Xiangyang City, central China’s Hubei Province, April 18, 2020. (Photo by Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

WUHAN, April 19 (Xinhua) — Nucleic acid testing services provided by 189 testing labs have been available across central China’s Hubei Province hard hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, an official said Sunday.

The daily average of people receiving nucleic acid tests has reached to 54,000 since March 30, compared with 30,400 before, said Liu Dongru, deputy head of the provincial health commission, at a press briefing.

A total of 89,000 people were tested on Friday, Liu said.

The province reported no new confirmed case and no new death of COVID-19 on Sunday. ■