More injury misery for Real Madrid’s Carvajal

MADRID, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal is likely to be out for a further six weeks at least after suffering another muscle injury.

Carvajal suffered the injury, which has also affected his tendon, in his right thigh just 25 minutes into his side’s 2-0 win at home to Valencia on Sunday in what was his first game back after a previous muscle problem.

He will now miss at least five La Liga games, including the vital visit to play Atletico Madrid on March 7 as well as both legs of Real Madrid’s Champions League tie against Atalanta and will be unavailable to play for Spain in the international break in mid-March.

This is the defender’s fourth important injury of the season, with a string of problems limiting to just 11 first team appearances this campaign. Speaking after Sunday’s game, Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane said he had “no idea” why his players were suffering so many injuries this season.

Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos is still sidelined after a minor knee operation, but the good news for Zidane is that Lucas Vazquez, who has filled in effectively for Carvajal, was able to replace him at the weekend after recovering from injury himself. Enditem