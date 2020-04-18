More inquiries to 016 during the confinement due to the coronavirus but fewer reports of gender violence

More inquiries are made to 016 for gender violence, but the number of complaints has clearly decreased during the coronavirus-mandated state of alarm. This is highlighted by the data provided by theMinistry of Equalityand managed in the last weeks by theState Attorney Generaland the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

Living 24 hours a day with your aggressor is a factor that can increase the risk of sexist violence and make it difficult to file complaints. What is most worrying in the eyes of experts is that this clear decrease in complaints during the pandemic does not automatically lead to a decrease in episodes of violence against women. In fact, the family home was the scene of 83.3% of cases of murder of women at the hands of their partners or ex-partners in 2018.

“This lower number of complaints may be due to the fact that the violations of the restraining measures due to confinement are decreasing or because the women who live with their abuser find it more difficult to take that step of reporting the violence precisely because they are continuously being controlled by the aggressor these days, “he explains to EL MUNDOMara ngeles Carmona, president of the CGPJ Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence.

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Equality, calls to 016 increased by 47.3% in the first half of April compared to the same period in 2019. In these 15 days of the state of alarm, the number of calls registered was 4,042, while in the same period of 2019 1,298 fewer calls were received.

But if the comparison is established with the first fortnight of last March – the state of alarm was decreed on March 14 – calls to 016 have increased by 48%.

Interest in child custody

“This increase is also due to many doubts raised about minors regarding compliance with the visitation regime, such as whether it was possible to change addresses or not during confinement,” says Carmona, who recalls that cases of gender violence have been declared as an essential service of the Administration of Justice, which therefore has not been suspended during the state of alarm.

Precisely how this confinement in cases of sexist violence affected the youngest was one of the issues that raised the most concern in the State Attorney General, where reports on this matter are compiled weekly through the specialized prosecutors.

On the regime of visits of minors in cases of gender violence, the prosecutor of the Delegate Chamber against Violence against Women,Pilar Martin Njera, established that the best interests of the minor should prevail “guaranteeing his health” and “not exposing him unnecessarily to contagion situations”, and those visits by parents that were without overnight stay should be suspended during confinement.

Also, tax sources consulted by this newspaper agree that, despite not having definitive data at the moment, it has been observed that there is a “significant decrease” in the number of complaints during confinement.

Increase personalized attention to victims

Another circumstance perceived by judges and prosecutors specialized in gender violence is that during the state of alarm the personalized attention of the Police to victims has increased, mainly through telephone calls.

“There are many initiatives to detect cases of violence during confinement. For example, the Government Delegation against Gender Violence has launched a telephoneWhatsAppwhere women can communicate to receive information and even psychological assistance, “explains the president of theObservatory against Domestic and Gender Violence.

“There are many women who need to prepare themselves psychologically before taking the step of reporting. On the other hand, in some autonomous communities, by having healthcare resources, they are providing women who need a foster home the possibility of staying in tourist apartments or in hotels, thus supporting the victims, “he adds.

Another initiative launched is the so-called “mask 19“, devised by the Canary Islands Institute of Equality in collaboration with two official pharmacy colleges on the islands, which quickly spread throughout different autonomous regions and cities

Canary Islands and the “mask 19”

It is that when a woman who is a victim of gender violence in her home is at risk of being attacked, it is enough that when she enters a pharmacy she asks for a “mask 19” to warn of the situation she is going through.

However, to analyze exactly how the Covid-19 crisis has affected the number of cases of male violence, it will take a couple of months. The CGPJ, in charge of gathering information from all the courts in Spain, will not have the exact figures on male violence during this period until June.