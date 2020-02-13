Infosurhoy

More medical assistance offered to virus-hit Hubei Province

WUHAN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday said that more medical assistance will be provided for virus-hit Hubei Province as part of the country’s sweeping efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Apart from the capital city of Wuhan, Hubei’s 16 cities, prefectures and county-level cities will be paired with 19 other provincial-level areas across the country including Chongqing, Heilongjiang and Shandong, said the NHC.

The 19 provincial-level areas will send medical staff and offer telemedicine services to help Hubei treat patients infected with the virus and reduce infection and mortality rate, said the NHC.

