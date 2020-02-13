More medical workers sent to aid anti-virus work in Hubei’s Huanggang

WUHAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — More than 310 medical workers from other parts of China have arrived in Huanggang, one of Hubei Province cities hit hardest by a novel coronavirus outbreak, to aid local colleagues in treating patients and containing the epidemic.

They are the third groups of doctors and nurses dispatched from Shandong and Hunan provinces, which had already sent 550 medical personnel to Huanggang.

The doctors and nurses are from departments of critical care, respiratory and infection.

Huanggang reported 2,398 confirmed cases, only after Wuhan (19,558 cases) and Xiaogan (2,751), by the end of Tuesday, according to the provincial health commission.

Health authorities in Huanggang said thanks to the help of medical staff from Shandong and Hunan, the city’s treatment capacity has been significantly enhanced.