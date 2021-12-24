More migrants arrived in the United Kingdom by small boats on Wednesday than in the entire month of December 2020.

More migrants arrived in the UK via small boats on Wednesday than in the entire month of December 2020.

Officials from the Home Office confirmed that 258 people in eight boats had been rescued or intercepted.

In comparison, 211 people arrived throughout the month last year at this time.

As they attempted to navigate the 21-mile Dover Strait, RNLI crews rescued dozens of people who were caught in harsh winter weather.

At the end of the perilous crossing, young children were among those seen being carried by their exhausted parents.

Throughout the day, Border Force vessels brought several boatloads to shore in Dover, Kent.

In five separate incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday, French authorities prevented 87 people from entering the UK.

Because of the rougher conditions at sea yesterday, there were not expected to be as many people.

Shoreham coastguards, on the other hand, were photographed next to a beached boat with about 30 life jackets.

This month, 55 boats brought over 1,600 migrants to the United States.

And at least 28,000 people have made the perilous journey so far this year, more than tripling the number from 2020.

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s new Borders Bill, according to ministers, will provide safe passage for migrants to Britain while discouraging small boats from crossing.