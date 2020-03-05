More migratory birds observed in Beijing with improved environment

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — More than 1 million migratory birds were spotted in Beijing’s 88 observation stations in January and February, a peak season for northbound birds to stop over.

The migratory birds in Beijing, 300,000 more than last year’s figure, were coming earlier this year, the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau said Thursday.

In late February, whooper swans, grey cranes, bean geese and other migratory birds could already be observed at the Beijing Wild Duck Lake Wetland, with the number of grey cranes exceeding 1,000.

As the weather gets warmer, the popular habitat in Yanqing District is attracting a large batch of migratory birds, said Zhang Zhiming, an official with the bureau.

Migratory birds have rested in a wider range of places in Beijing in recent years, with more birds that did not frequent the capital, such as black storks, white-tailed eagles and mute swans, spotted in the past two years, according to the official.

“Beijing’s continually improving ecological environment has contributed to the jump in the number of migratory birds passing through the capital,” Zhang said.

Beijing added more than 18,667 hectares of forests and greenbelts, and 803 hectares of urban green space in 2019 as part of its efforts in afforestation, bringing the city’s forest coverage rate to 44 percent. Its total area of wetlands larger than one hectare had amounted to 51,400 hectares by last September, or 3.13 percent of the city’s land area.

The city has strengthened the monitoring of wildlife amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, increasing daily inspections, expanding the inspecting areas and focusing on key areas of birds’ activities.

Worldwide, there are eight bird migration routes, three of which pass through China. Beijing is located on the route between East Asia and Australia, with more than 300 kinds of migratory and traveling birds heading southward or northward every year.