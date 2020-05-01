More projects resume in Huilongguan, Tiantongyuan

In Beijing’s Changping district, more projects have resumed production and operation. Fifty-four out of the 61 continued projects listed in the “Action Plan of Huilongguan and Tiantongyuan Areas” have been resumed.

Traffic management has always been a concern of the residents in the Huilongguan and Tiantongyuan areas. As it is difficult to expand parking lots due to the limitation of the original bus stops, the construction of the first and last bus stops in Huilongguan is particularly important. The project has a total construction area of 8,000 square meters, including a multi-story parking garage, operation rooms, supporting electrical facilities, water supply and drainage equipment. It has two stories and one underground level, and can provide 81 parking spaces for buses. At present, the construction of the parking garage has started.

In the meantime, the second phase of the expansion project of Beijing Jishuitan Hospital Huilongguan Branch is also under construction. Qin Zhiliang, the project manager, said that all 92 workers on the project have returned to work. The construction team is taking effective outbreak prevention and control measures to promote the resumption of work and production, and striving to complete the foundation pit project by the end of June.

The new hospital is supposed to enhance public services in the Huilongguan and Tiantongyuan areas and meet the medical needs of the local people. The new hospital has a construction area of 147,000 square meters. After completion, it will become a Grade 3A comprehensive diagnosis and treatment center with the integration of various functions including medical treatment, teaching, scientific research, prevention, rehabilitation, and health management.