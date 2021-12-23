More restrictions are being pushed back by scientists and Labour politicians, who support the option of waiting.

Andy Burnham is one of the Prime Minister’s critics who now believes he is doing the right thing by deferring new restrictions.

Boris Johnson’s pressure to enact more Covid-19 restrictions appears to be easing, as scientists and political rivals have backed his decision to delay further announcements until next week.

Despite moves by Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to impose additional restrictions, ministers will not meet this week to discuss the possibility of tighter rules in England coming in after Christmas.

Data indicating that the Omicron variant is less likely to put people in hospitals if they catch it, as well as evidence that the public has been voluntarily cutting back on social contact in the run-up to Christmas, have encouraged Mr Johnson and his allies.

The studies were “encouraging news,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday, adding, “Since we learned about this variant, our strategy has been to buy time, time to assess it and build our defenses.”

There is still a lot of uncertainty, but we are constantly learning.”

Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust and a former Government adviser who has previously advocated for a more cautious approach to the virus, said on Twitter that it was “very reasonable to pause and consider latest data and if any further actions are needed post-Xmas.”

Ministers should “assess updated data after Christmas before deciding what, if any, measures are required to ensure that the NHS, schools, workplaces, and infrastructure can function through January,” he said.

“I think the Government has been right not to rush to restrictions, I do actually think they’ve been right to take time to look at the data that’s coming through,” Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, told the BBC.

“Because we know that imposing restrictions will harm people’s mental health, and I believe that whatever is done at this stage of the pandemic must be proportionate.”

The Office for National Statistics has released a new set of “real-time indicators” that appear to show people socializing and commuting less in recent weeks.

