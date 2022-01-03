More Ryanair flights from Glasgow to popular tourist destinations have been canceled due to safety concerns.

More Ryanair flights from Glasgow to popular tourist destinations are being canceled due to safety concerns.

Ryanair has canceled four routes from Glasgow Airport until the end of January 2022, leaving only four options.

More Ryanair flights from Glasgow have been canceled due to widespread concerns about the latest variant, omicron.

Due to restrictions, the budget airline had already had to cancel one-third of its January flights in December, and many other airlines were forced to do the same.

The cancellations were reportedly caused by a combination of factors, including staff absences due to self-isolation periods and a drop in bookings across the travel industry.

As a result, if you want to fly with the budget airline, you’ll only be able to fly to four destinations from Glasgow Airport: Belgium, Poland, Ireland, and Spain.

Meanwhile, for the entire month of January 2022, Glasgow Prestwick will only accept flights from Portugal and Spain.

Many people have been affected, with few flights available on an already short travel list.

If you want to fly out of Malaga with Ryanair, for example, there are only two flights available on January 4 and 8.

Other flight availability on Ryanair’s website appears to be similar.

In addition to the Glasgow cancellations, Check In, a Danish aviation website, reports that Ryanair has canceled 28 of its 59 Danish routes this month alone.

They’ve also canceled all UK flights to Morocco until January 31, following the country’s decision to ban British tourists due to fears of the Coronavirus.

Ryanair isn’t the only airline to cancel flights; British Airways alone has canceled over 2,000 from its schedule until March, with many US flights being canceled.

Scotrail has cancelled more than 100 train services to and from Glasgow as part of the new covid timetable, which starts tomorrow (January 4).

Brits who want to travel must currently take a pre-departure test before returning to the UK from an international vacation, as well as a PCR test on or before day two after arriving in the UK, and self-isolate until the results are received.

Despite calls to do so, despite the US government’s decision to shorten the isolation period, the UK government has yet to do so.

