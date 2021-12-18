More science funding is needed, according to a Nobel Laureate Turkish scientist.

According to Aziz Sancar, the Turkic world has resources and the potential to advance technologically.

BAKU, Azerbaijan is a city in the country of Azerbaijan.

Aziz Sancar, a world-renowned Turkish scientist and Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, has called for increased investment in science throughout the Turkic world.

Sancar spoke at a press conference in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, where he was attending the International Economic Forum 2021 organized by the Azerbaijan State University of Economics. “The Turkic world has resources and great potential to leap forward in technology,” he said.

He went on to say that it should focus and invest more in science in order to achieve this, noting that scientific advancements would benefit all Turkic countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkey.

He emphasized that this is necessary in order to protect their independence and rights.

Ahmet Gencturk is the author of this piece.