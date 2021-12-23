More senior citizens in Pennsylvania are now eligible for the state’s prescription assistance programs.

Prescription assistance programs in Pennsylvania are now available to more senior citizens.

Thousands more senior citizens in Pennsylvania can now rest easy knowing that they will be eligible for programs that will help them pay for their medications in the coming year.

Tom Wolf signed two bipartisan bills into law on Wednesday that adjust the income eligibility limits for the PACE and PACENET prescription assistance programs, which provide low-cost prescription medications to qualified seniors aged 65 and up.

PACE has lower income requirements than PACENET.

Both are supported by Pennsylvania Lottery proceeds.

One of the new laws ensures that older Pennsylvanians who were enrolled in these programs as of Dec. 31 will be able to continue to do so.

Regardless of the 5.9% cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits in 2022, they will be eligible to stay until the end of 2023.

Without this change, approximately 15,700 PACE enrollees would be eligible for PACENET coverage rather than PACE coverage, and 2,100 PACENET enrollees would lose PACENET coverage, according to the state Department of Aging.

For the first time since 2018, the other law raises the PACENET income eligibility limits.

Individuals earning up to (dollar)33,500 and married couples earning up to (dollar)41,500 will now be eligible.

Singles had a limit of (dollar)27,500 and married couples had a limit of (dollar)35,500.

PACENET enrollees will be given financial incentives to sign up for federal Medicare Part D prescription coverage as well.

The extra funds generated by increased participation in the federal prescription program will be used to cover the higher PACENET enrollment cost.

According to the Department of Aging, the income limits have been increased, making an additional 100,000 older adults eligible.

In 2022, an additional 20,000 seniors are expected to enroll.

Enrollment for the spring semester begins in February.

“The PACE and PACENET programs are lifelines for hundreds of thousands of older adults who need help paying for their prescription medications,” said PACE director Tom Snedden.

“These two new laws will continue to assist older Pennsylvanians in obtaining the savings they require and deserve, allowing even more seniors to benefit from these programs.”

According to the department, more than 10,000 Pennsylvanians applied for PACENET over the last year and were previously ineligible, but will now be eligible…

