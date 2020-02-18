More severe weather warnings issued as UK braces for Storm Dennis

LONDON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Britain’s national weather service has issued four more weather warnings on Friday as Storm Dennis is expected to slam the country with heavy winds and rain this weekend.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warnings from yellow to amber for Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rains expected to bring flooding severe enough to pose a “danger to life” across the country.

Along with the four amber alerts, there are three large yellow warnings for strong wind and rain across a vast swathe of England, Wales and southern Scotland from 9 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Saturday.

It is the second storm in a week to hit Britain after Storm Ciara, described as the “storm of the century”, brought widespread destruction and devastation to parts of the country with gusts of up to 160 kph.

Developed in the Atlantic Ocean, Storm Dennis is expected to track eastwards before hitting Britain over the weekend.