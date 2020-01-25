More shops closed in Lebanon amid economic deterioration

BEIRUT, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The biggest mall in Nabatieh, south of Lebanon, has shut its doors due to economic deterioration in the country, local media reported Friday.

The mall includes around 70 commercial shops while it employed a big number of workers, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

The country has also seen 65 other shops closed recently, said the newspaper.

Imad Yassin, member in Nabatieh traders association, said that sales have dropped tremendously because people are not capable of withdrawing their money from banks.

Yassin added that the hike in the price of Lebanese pound to the U.S. dollar also affected business.

Over the past few months, Lebanese banks imposed restrictions on people’s withdrawal of U.S. currency, prompting them to increase their demand for dollars which further weakened the purchase capability of Lebanese pound.