More snow, staffing shortages in stores, and Civil Warz: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

More snow, a shortage of store employees, and Civil Warz: Good Morning, Pennsylvania!

Today, Tuesday, January, what you need to know

18.2022

The high will be 34 degrees and the low will be 22 degrees.

The weather is pleasant.

Yesterday, snow fell on a statue of Jesus outside of St Theresa Roman Catholic Church in New Cumberland.

(INFOSURHOYcom photo by Mark Pynes.)

Staffing shortages: You’re more likely to see this sign these days: “We’re closed due to staffing issues.” Retailers aren’t always able to stay open as long as they used to.

Civil Warz: The fight over a Sheetz store proposed for near a Civil War battlefield in Virginia has moved to Pennsylvania.

Snow showers are expected tomorrow night and Thursday morning, but no significant accumulations are expected.

However, it is getting colder.

Icy roads are causing school delays this morning.

Young baker: An 11-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has been selected for the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” which she describes as “way more stressful” than baking at home.

Governor’s race: Pennsylvania’s next governor is being contested by more than a dozen Republicans.

Trump’s clout is still in the spotlight.

After a man was shot to death at a bar this week, Harrisburg police are looking for information and have made no arrests.

A 294-ton “superload” is still chugging along at 30 mph across Pennsylvania.

After a 10-day journey, mostly at night, it is expected to arrive this week.

Mourners gathered Monday for funeral services for nine children and three adults killed in a fire in Philadelphia earlier this month.

On Sunday, 15 of the 17 people killed in a New York apartment fire the previous week were remembered.

Penn State football had seven players with remaining college eligibility declare for the 2022 NFL Draft as of yesterday.

Many Mid-Penn boys basketball teams have reached the halfway point of their seasons.

Along the way, there were some big-name performances and performers.