More staff at Sydney nursing home test positive for coronavirus as NSW cases jump to 28

The number of coronavirus cases in New South Wales has jumped to 28 as authorities work to determine how a schoolboy contracted the virus and more staff at a Sydney nursing home were struck down.

NSW Health says two recent cases – a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman – worked at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home in Macquarie Park.

‘Four residents and three staff members have now been confirmed as cases at the facility,’ the department said in a statement on Friday.

The 28th case is an 18-year-old woman who had been in close contact with a previously known case in western Sydney.

Epping Boys High School was closed on Friday as a precautionary measure after a 16-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19. He’s in Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

‘Close contacts are being contacted and will be in quarantine for 14 days. Other students are being asked to monitor for respiratory symptoms or fever,’ NSW Health said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian noted the Epping case was the first in an Australian school.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the government is “prepared to take whatever action is in the best interests of the students and staff and the broader community” and could close the school for up to two weeks.

The student is the son of a Ryde Hospital healthcare worker who was a contact of a 53-year-old male doctor who has coronavirus.

However, the student’s mother isn’t ill. She has been tested for COVID-19 along with other family members and is awaiting the results.

Authorities are unsure how the student contracted the disease given it’s thought people are only contagious up to 24 hours before they display symptoms.

Seventeen children from a nearby childcare centre who visited the Macquarie Park nursing home have tested negative.

Almost all of the people who attended a radiology workshop at Liverpool Hospital have also been cleared after two doctors from the seminar subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

A healthcare worker at Canterbury Hospital who tested positive after returning from Iran worked while infectious on February 25 and March 3, it was revealed on Friday.

‘Staff members who were identified as close and casual contacts are all in home quarantine,’ the department said.

‘Three patients … have no symptoms.’

Ms Berejiklian told people to keep things in perspective.

‘Make sure you self-isolate if you feel you’ve got any symptoms, stay at home if you’re unwell, follow the basic procedures, and at all times know that our health system is on high alert,’ the premier said.

‘We are anticipating this virus will have a concerning phase of a number of months ahead of us.’

The state’s chief health officer advised people to be careful when visiting hospitals to avoid potentially infecting vulnerable patients.

‘If you have any symptoms of an illness, albeit incredibly mild, please defer visits,’ Dr Chant said.

Healthy people visiting hospitals should wash their hands thoroughly prior to and after entering wards.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday insisted, ‘There is no other place on this earth that we would rather be during this challenging time.’