More support for fire-affected Vic schools

Victorian school students affected by the state’s huge bushfires will soon have access to extra psychologists and social workers.

The state government will spend $4 million more on mental health support, as part of a broader $13.45 million package to aid schools in regions where the bushfires have taken a toll.

A trauma recovery team will be funded to the tune of $3.8 million.

The team will support trauma responses at schools and kindergartens.

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino said the bushfires had “devastated” communities, particularly in the state’s East Gippsland and northeast regions.

“We’re doing everything we can to support students and staff as they get back to school, kindergarten and training,” he said on Friday.

The package will include an extra $5 million for a fund that helps eligible primary and secondary students pay for camps, sporting activities and excursions.

Kindergarten free subsidies worth $650,000 will also be available for families with four-year-olds.