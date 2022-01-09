More tests, ventilation, and vaccinations for schoolchildren are needed, according to Keir Starmer, to avoid classroom closures.

More tests, ventilation, and vaccinations for schoolchildren are needed, according to Keir Starmer, in order to avoid classroom closures.

He said the government’s claim that there aren’t enough tests for widespread Covid-19 screening among students was “completely unacceptable.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Labour leader said Boris Johnson and his government needed to show “better leadership” to the country.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, he criticized the lack of “sufficient” Covid-19 tests, calling it “simply unacceptable” that the government had not addressed the issue.

“If we are to keep our schools open, which we must, what we need is many more of our school children vaccinated,” Sir Keir said during a speech in Birmingham in response to questions.

“Only about half of those over the age of 12 who are eligible for vaccination have received it.

“We advised the government to vaccinate those children during the Christmas season,” she said.

We need a lot more ventilation.

This is something we’ve been saying for about a year in order to prevent the virus from spreading in schools.

“The government has now come up with, I believe, 7,000 ventilators, which is about one-fourth of all the schools that require them.”

After their Christmas break, English students returned to school on Tuesday with new instructions to wear masks in class and test twice a week.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said it would be “more challenging, of course, to deliver education in the classroom with masks on,” but emphasized the importance of causing as little disruption as possible to learning.

Schools should be prepared to merge classes into large groups if staffing levels fall too low, according to the Education Secretary, and provide online learning for children who must isolate themselves.

Sir Keir claimed that the government is “nowhere near” meeting the required testing targets for schoolchildren.

“It’s simply unacceptable for the government to claim we don’t have enough tests two years into a pandemic,” he said.

“A sufficient number of lateral flow tests should be available to deal with the current situation.”

“Omicron was a word we hadn’t heard in a few weeks, but the idea that there might be a variant that could circumvent some of the safeguards in place was intriguing.

