More Thai provinces follow major cities to impose partial lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak

BANGKOK, April 9 (Xinhua) — The Thai Interior Ministry on Thursday announced that three more provinces have imposed partial lockdowns in a bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai and southern provinces of Krabi and Trang, have become the latest provinces to apply partial lockdowns with the orders by their respective provincial administrations and public health commissions.

The move came after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had earlier imposed a nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Prayut also has given provincial governors the power to impose stringent measures to cope with the outbreak including shutdown of provinces’ borders.

Chiang Rai Province has announced that from Thursday to April 30, only four highways are open for motorists travelling in and out of Chiang Rai to adjacent provinces, Chiang Mai and Phayao.

Traveling in Chiang Rai is also restricted as nine police checkpoints are set up in the province.

Chiang Rai has reported only 6 cases of COVID-19 with no new cases reported in the last seven days.

Meanwhile in Trang, the southern province has also announced a partial lockdown beginning on Friday to April 30 as it has seen higher number of COVID-19 cases arriving from other provinces.

Surveillance measures have been tightened including 14-day health quarantine for all travelers arriving in Trang.

There are seven reported COVID-19 cases in Trang, five have recovered.

In Krabi Province which is home to several tourist attraction, higher number of infections has prompted the governor to step up preventive measures.

Krabi has also prohibited people from travelling to other districts until the end of April.

Krabi has reported 16 cases of COVID-19, and most of the cases were found at touristic spots including Koh Lanta island and Phi Phi island.