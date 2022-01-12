More than 1,000 jobs are available in the Airports group; here’s how to apply.

The airports group has over 1,000 job openings; here’s how to apply.

Security officers, hospitality, and lounge workers are among the jobs available at Manchester, London Stansted, and East Midlands airports.

As travel restrictions are eased, more than 1,000 jobs are available at the UK’s largest group of airports.

Security officers, customer service officers, and car park staff, as well as hospitality and lounge workers, are all available at MAG’s three airports: Manchester, London Stansted, and East Midlands.

There are more than 500 security positions at both Manchester and London Stansted Airports, with up to 95 security positions at East Midlands Airport.

Thousands of additional jobs are available at the three airports’ businesses, including ground handlers, cleaning companies, shops, and restaurants.

During October and November, all three MAG airports experienced a strong recovery.

While restrictions imposed in response to the Omicron variant slowed the process slightly, these controls were removed last week.

Consumer confidence has risen and bookings have increased in the days following the announcement, giving the industry a boost.

The good news has paved the way for a strong recovery in the travel industry this year, particularly ahead of the busy summer season.

“It’s great that our passengers have more freedom to fly as the aviation industry resumes its recovery,” said Cath Bailey, MAG’s chief people officer.

With the easing of travel restrictions, which were eased this weekend, we knew the sector would quickly bounce back.

“As a result, we now have hundreds of fantastic, interesting roles available to suit a wide range of people with various levels of experience, skills, and backgrounds.”

Individuals with strong interpersonal skills, ambition, and enthusiasm are encouraged to apply.

“Airports are a fantastic, diverse place to work that is both interesting and full of opportunity.”

Interacting with customers and assisting them in getting a great start to their vacations brings our coworkers a lot of joy.

This is an excellent opportunity to advance your career by joining our friendly team at one of MAG’s busiest and most vibrant airports.”

A series of virtual job fairs will also be held to promote the various job opportunities available at each of MAG’s airports.

