Over 1,000 people have been sent to put out a forest fire that broke out in southwest China’s Sichuan province Monday afternoon, local authorities said.

The fire started on a local farm at 3:51 p.m. and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds, according to the information office of the city of Xichang.

Over 300 professional firefighters and another 700 militiamen were sent to the rescue. An emergency evacuation was initiated. No casualties have been reported.