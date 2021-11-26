More than 150 people have died crossing the Channel in the last five years, and the total could be much higher.

More than 150 people have died crossing the Channel in the last five years, and the number could be much higher.

This year, the number of people crossing the English Channel in boats or on the backs of lorries has increased dramatically, with over 23,000 people making the perilous journey so far.

According to official statistics, over 150 people have died crossing the English Channel in the last five years, but charities warn that the true figure could be much higher.

In 2021, the number of desperate people who died attempting to enter the UK accounted for more than a quarter of all migrant deaths recorded since records began.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Missing Migrants Project, the number of people crossing the English Channel in boats or on the backs of lorries increased this year, with over 23,000 making the perilous journey thus far.

Due to the difficulties in collecting data as well as the large number of “invisible” shipwrecks that occur without witness or record, the organization warned that the figures should be regarded as a low estimate of the true number of missing migrants.

It comes as efforts to identify the 27 people who died in the Channel on Wednesday, in one of the darkest days of the migrant crisis, continue.

They included three children, seven women, and 17 men, according to a source at the French prosecutor’s office.

It’s believed that one of the women was expecting a child.

The tragedy was confirmed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as the largest loss of life in the Channel since it began collecting data in 2014.

“The fact that there are no other ways to get here to claim asylum is what drives people to cross the Channel.”

To apply for asylum in the UK, you must be on British soil, according to a spokesman for Refugee Action.

“When they have no other choice, people trust criminal gangs with their lives and board flimsy boats hoping for the best.”

According to the Refugee Council, 98% of those who cross the Channel seek asylum.

The government has been chastised by charities for failing to ensure that people seeking asylum have a safe route to take that does not put their lives or the lives of their families in jeopardy.

“What happened yesterday was a devastating but avoidable tragedy,” Minnie Rahman, interim chief executive of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), told me.

A total of 27 people have been killed.

