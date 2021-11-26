Trending
Infosurhoy
Migrants onboard a Border Force rescue boat wait to disembark at Dover harbour, after having crossed the channel, in Dover, Britain, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

More than 150 people have died crossing the Channel in the last five years, and the total could be much higher.

0
By on News

More than 150 people have died crossing the Channel in the last five years, and the number could be much higher.

This year, the number of people crossing the English Channel in boats or on the backs of lorries has increased dramatically, with over 23,000 people making the perilous journey so far.

According to official statistics, over 150 people have died crossing the English Channel in the last five years, but charities warn that the true figure could be much higher.

In 2021, the number of desperate people who died attempting to enter the UK accounted for more than a quarter of all migrant deaths recorded since records began.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Missing Migrants Project, the number of people crossing the English Channel in boats or on the backs of lorries increased this year, with over 23,000 making the perilous journey thus far.

Due to the difficulties in collecting data as well as the large number of “invisible” shipwrecks that occur without witness or record, the organization warned that the figures should be regarded as a low estimate of the true number of missing migrants.

It comes as efforts to identify the 27 people who died in the Channel on Wednesday, in one of the darkest days of the migrant crisis, continue.

They included three children, seven women, and 17 men, according to a source at the French prosecutor’s office.

It’s believed that one of the women was expecting a child.

The tragedy was confirmed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as the largest loss of life in the Channel since it began collecting data in 2014.

“The fact that there are no other ways to get here to claim asylum is what drives people to cross the Channel.”

To apply for asylum in the UK, you must be on British soil, according to a spokesman for Refugee Action.

“When they have no other choice, people trust criminal gangs with their lives and board flimsy boats hoping for the best.”

According to the Refugee Council, 98% of those who cross the Channel seek asylum.

The government has been chastised by charities for failing to ensure that people seeking asylum have a safe route to take that does not put their lives or the lives of their families in jeopardy.

“What happened yesterday was a devastating but avoidable tragedy,” Minnie Rahman, interim chief executive of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), told me.

A total of 27 people have been killed.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

More than 150 people have died crossing the Channel in the last five years, and the number could be much higher.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Migrant crisis: More than 150 people died crossing Channel in last 5 years, and the total could be far higher

The Refugee Council is calling on the Government to:

  1. Commit and deliver the expansion of existing safe routes including both resettlement and refugee family reunion. The Government should commit to an annual resettlement target of at least 10,000 refugees and expand the existing family reunion rules to allow child refugees to be able to sponsor their parents and adult refugees to be able to sponsor their children under the age of 25 or their elderly parents to join them in the UK.
  2. Establish a humanitarian visa system to allow people to apply for a visa to enter the UK for the purposes of claiming asylum, thereby reducing the need for people to make dangerous journeys across the Channel. People can only claim asylum in the UK when they are physically here, which is why they make desperate, often fatal journeys to reach the UK. It doesn’t have to be this way – humanitarian visas would enable people in need of protection to travel to the UK in a safe manner.
  3. Recognise that many people seeking asylum will have no other option other than making an irregular journey, as recognised in the 1951 Refugee Convention, and therefore they need to be treated fairly and humanely by being granted a fair hearing on UK soil. The Government need to put in place an efficient and effective asylum decision making system with timely decisions that are of high quality so people do not have to wait for months or years for an outcome on their case

Read More - Featured ImageRecent tombs of migrants who died in their attempt to cross the English Channel are pictured in the Nord Cemetery of Calais, northern France, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday Nov. 24, 2021. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Comments are closed.