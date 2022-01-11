More than 150 pets have become ill as a result of toxins, prompting an urgent warning to dog owners to avoid beach walks.

More than 150 dogs have become ill as a result of “toxins” in the water, prompting an urgent warning for dog owners to avoid walks on several North Yorkshire beaches.

Following a spate of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting, vet nurse Brogan Proud urged dog owners to keep their four-legged friends off Scarborough beaches.

The worried vet said practices she worked at were being inundated with cases of sick pets in a Facebook post shared on the Best Days Out in Yorkshire and Yorkshire Coast Pet Care pages.

“I work in several practices up and down the North East coast, and we have recently been inundated with dogs with vomiting and diarrhoea coming off the beaches,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any link other than beach contact, so make sure they don’t eat anything on the beach and wash off if they’ve been there in case it’s a toxin or something.”

“Until the local authorities have figured out what’s going on, I wouldn’t recommend taking your pets to the beach for the time being.”

“I’ve contacted the appropriate authorities, and they’re looking into it right now.”

“If your dog is exhibiting symptoms, please notify the appropriate authorities and seek veterinary care if necessary.”

According to Yorkshire Live, Brogan stated that the unknown illness could be spread by dogs and birds through their feces.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if pets caught this just by being near the beach, such as the lines or cliffs,” she continued. “It’s hard to avoid all of these places; it’s more about being careful and vigilant with your pets.”

“It’s currently unknown what it is or what is causing it, whether it’s due to dogs eating things on the beaches or going into the water,” says the spokesperson.

Numerous dog owners have since come forward with accounts of their pets becoming ill as a result of a beach walk.

“My six-month-old Lab has had horrible diarrhoea for the past four days,” one user wrote, “thankfully he’s now almost back to his usual self.”

“If there was no improvement, I was going to contact the vets today.”

We’ve walked on both the beach and the railway line in Robin Hoods Bay and Bay Thorpe.”

“My dog became ill last weekend after being walked down the gare at Redcar… he was ill for five days while in the vets there was also another dog who had been walked down there and was ill,” another wrote.

“For days after visiting Robin Hood’s Bay and the perimeter of Whitby Abbey on Saturday,” a third said.

