More than 1M COVID-19 cases recorded globally

WASHINGTON

The novel coronavirus has surpassed one million infections worldwide after emerging in China last year, according to data released Thursday by Johns Hopkins University.

There are 1,002,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, including 51,485 deaths and 208,949 recoveries, according to the U.S-based university’s running tally.

After surfacing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

The U.S. is the country with the most confirmed infections with a total sitting at 236,339, but Italy has the most virus-related fatalities with 13,915 followed by Spain with 10,096 deaths.

France recently surpassed China for the third-highest death toll with 4,514 deaths.

China has reported just 3,322 deaths, and 82,432 cases, but the those figures have been repeatedly doubted both within and outside the country.