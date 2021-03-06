More than 2,000 candidates registered for upcoming Ethiopia national polls: NEBE

ADDIS ABABA, March 3 (Xinhua) — The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said on Wednesday more than 2,000 candidates have registered for Ethiopia’s sixth national polls.

“Fifteen political parties have registered more than 2,000 candidates for the upcoming sixth national polls,” NEBE said.

NEBE disclosed the information during discussions it held with competing political parties on Wednesday, reported state media outlet Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation.

The registration deadline for candidates for Ethiopia’s sixth general polls is scheduled to end on Thursday.

NEBE has slated June 5 to hold the delayed sixth national polls, originally scheduled for August 29, 2020.

However, the Ethiopia House of Federation, the country’s upper house of parliament approved a recommendation in June 2020 to postpone the national elections, citing the health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia has as of Wednesday morning recorded 160,813 COVID-19 cases and 2,386 COVID-19 related deaths.

The 2021 polls will be keenly observed by local and foreign observers, with the newly rebranded ruling party, now called Prosperity Party (PP), expected to face a stiff electoral challenge from opposition parties. Enditem