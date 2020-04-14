More than 2,000 medical students are graduating early to help the NHS battle coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of medical students are graduating early so they can get to work helping the NHS battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 2,213 new junior doctors – more than a third of those eligible nationwide – have already signed up to join the frontline fight ahead of schedule, and hundreds could start as soon as next week.

The ‘opt in’ national initiative has been led by Health Education England (HEE) – a public body which aims to provide leadership and coordination for education and training within the workforce.

Many universities have announced in recent days that their students who have passed their exams and completed assignments can graduate three months early, and provisionally register to practice with the General Medical Council.

After joining a foundation programme, they will then be qualified to carry out a range of duties as part of a clinical team such as note taking, ordering investigations and completing discharge paperwork under the supervision of more senior doctors.

HEE says more than 500 students will be eligible to join the workforce as first-year postgraduate trainees from Monday, with many hundreds more expected to follow as they graduate in the coming weeks.

As the early registration scheme has only just been put in place, it is unknown how many in total will register, but 2,213 of England’s 5,750 eligible final year students – more than 38 per cent – have asked to begin work ahead of their usual August start date.

Professor Wendy Reid, acting Chief Executive, Health Education England, said: ‘The current crisis requires new initiatives, and we are proud that by working closely with our partners so many new doctors have been enabled to swell the NHS ranks at this time of greatest need.

‘We will repay their courage and dedication by giving them all the support and information we can.’

Professor Sheona McLeod, HEE’s acting Director of Quality and Education, added: ‘We are continuing to get details from medical schools, and the number of medical students who graduate and join the medical workforce in supportive working environments will increase over the next few months.’

Universities in Edinburgh, Nottingham and Newcastle are among those to announce early graduations in recent days, while more than 100 from the University of Dundee have also signed up, insisting there’s no time like the present.

Emma Box, 24, said: ‘Starting work as a doctor is always going to be daunting. For the many new graduates joining the NHS workforce, the biggest difference is the uncertainty that has come with this.

‘It’s easiest just to take it one day at a time and wait for the governing bodies to let us know if and when we can help.’

The young medic, from Linlithgow, West Lothian, said: ‘I think it’s important for everyone, my fellow medical students as well as the general public, to remember that we’re as ready as we’ll ever be to start work as doctors.

‘They’re not recruiting people who aren’t quite qualified, it’s just about speeding up the official processing to allow people who have completed their training to start work slightly sooner than usual.

‘This is what we’ve trained for, and we’re as ready as we can be.’

And her colleague, Rachael Logan, 24, described the situation as ‘surreal’.

She said: ‘We’ve been invited to apply to start work early, but we don’t know how soon that’s going to happen, where exactly we’ll be asked to work or what’s going to be expected of us, but hopefully that all becomes clear soon.

‘It’s a daunting prospect that hasn’t really sunk in yet, but we’ve had five years of training to prepare so we should be in a good position to help when we’re needed.’

Professor Rory McCrimmon, Dean of the School of Medicine at Dundee, said accelerating graduations was necessary to help the NHS fight the Covid-19 crisis.

‘It is certainly an unusual graduation for them, and we will look to give them a full celebration of their achievements when such events can be arranged again,’ he said.

‘But for the moment their help may be needed urgently and they are now in position to do that as qualified doctors.

‘I am confident they will make a real contribution to the NHS during this crisis.’

Professor Maggie Bartlett, chair of Education in General Practice and Head of the Undergraduate Division in the School of Medicine, added: ‘Our new graduates are ready to answer the call of the NHS.

‘We know it has been disappointing for them, as it is for all final-year students this year, that the normal graduation ceremony is not happening in June but these really are unprecedented times and require an urgent response.

‘We are very proud of our new doctors, they deserve our heartfelt congratulations on their graduation, and we are hopeful we will be able to organise a full celebration at some point down the line.’