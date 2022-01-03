More than 20,000 people tested positive for covid in a single day in Scotland, setting a new record.

In a single day, over 20,000 people tested positive for covid in Scotland, setting a new high.

In Scotland, the number of Covid cases reported in a single day has surpassed 20,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, setting a new high.

According to the first batch of coronavirus data released by the Scottish Government for 2022, a new high of 17,065 cases was reached on New Year’s Day before being surpassed again.

The total number of cases on Monday was 20,217, with 65,860 people taking Covid tests, of which more than a third (34.9%) were positive.

When First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives her latest update on coronavirus to MSPs at Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon, the concerning trend is likely to be addressed.

Although the Scottish Parliament is currently in recess, the First Minister will address MSPs in a virtual session in response to the Omicron variant’s rapid spread.

The emergence of Covid variant Omicron, which is now dominant in Scotland and much more transmissible than previous strains, has contributed to the unprecedented increase in cases.

So far, there hasn’t been a significant increase in hospitalizations, implying that the illness associated with Omicron isn’t as severe as other Covid mutations.

According to Monday’s data, there are 1,031 people in hospitals with recently confirmed Covid, 38 of whom are in intensive care.

This is the highest number since September of last year, but it is still far below the peak of nearly a year ago, when over 2,000 people were treated in hospitals.

Since the variant was first discovered in Scotland almost six weeks ago, only one patient with Omicron has been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU).

So far, 91 people who have been diagnosed with Omicron have required hospital treatment.

Ministers and officials are concerned, however, that a significant increase in hospitalizations could still cause serious problems, given the NHS’s unprecedented strain.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, described the lack of people in ICU as “encouraging,” but added that it was “frustrating” that it had taken so long.

