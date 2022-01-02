More than 2,400 flights have been canceled in the US today, according to the Covid Omicron spread.

More than 2,400 flights in the United States have been canceled today, according to the Covid Omicron spread.

THOUSANDS of flights are being canceled daily across the country as the holidays wind down and Covid-19 cases rise.

At 3 p.m. today, 2,408 flights in the United States and 4,049 worldwide had been canceled.

Flight cancellations have been steadily increasing since Christmas Eve, but they hit a new high this weekend.

According to FlightAware, 2,749 US flights were canceled on New Year’s Day, with 6,968 delays.

Covid-19 cases have recently increased, putting airline employees out of work, and the highly contagious Omicron variant has been blamed for flight cancellations.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on air travel, many flight cancellations in Chicago, Utah, Seattle, and the Rocky Mountains region were attributed to weather, as the area was hit by a snowstorm on New Year’s Day.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled in Chicago.

Over 1,000 Chicago flights were canceled Saturday evening due to a New Year’s Day storm.

The city of Chicago was said to have the highest number of holiday cancellations in the country.

What’s the total number of flights canceled today?

Over 3,600 flights have been canceled around the world so far, with over 2,000 of them being in the United States.

Over 7,000 flight delays have been reported, with over 1,900 of them involving US flights.

Unruly incident goes viral

After assaulting an elderly man who pulled down his mask to drink water, Atlanta police detained her and the FBI questioned her.

The woman who wasn’t wearing a mask yelled at the man to put it on.

“I’m eating and drinking, you’ve got your mask down, b****,” he said, addressing her as “Karen.”

She then slapped him and spit in his face.

Unruly passengers! Getting into a fight over a @Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta pic.twitter.com4nLzquHpDi

More unruly incidents can be seen in the videos below.

Several rowdy passengers were seen on video disrupting flights recently.

Paul Hartshorn Jr., a spokesperson for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, discusses recent passenger issues.

The FAA has received over 5,300 incident reports from airlines related to “assaults or misconduct in the air” — here’s how unruly passengers are affecting air travel.

pic.twitter.comlTuKStu1qo (Warning: graphic images)

Video of a passenger being escorted off an airplane

On Twitter, ATL Uncensored shared a video of a man being escorted off a plane.

He was removed from the scene because he was not wearing a mask, according to reports.

Flights from Atlanta to St. Louis are available.

Louis was delayed yesterday because a man refused to put on his mask pic.twitter.com/comp1G5eOIb6E

What is the penalty for breaking the rules?

