COVID-19 stimulus checks are being requested by more than 3 million people — and counting.

More than 3 million people are listening to Omicron, which is currently raging across the country.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started a Change.org petition that has gained traction across the internet, according to a Forbes.com story published this week.

The petition has already surpassed the 3-million signature mark, with a goal of 4.5 million supporters.

“Our country is still deeply battling,” Bonin wrote on the petition.

All of these are reasons why checks should be sent to those who are still in need, and Congress should learn from its mistakes from the previous year.

The second stimulus check took Congress nine months to send and only seconds to spend.

Congress should make automatic recurring checks if certain conditions are met.”

Those who have been struggling financially since the beginning of this nightmare would greatly appreciate some financial stability.

After three rounds of stimulus checks during the pandemic and several positive trends — Forbes notes that “high vaccination rates, stock market recovery, and employment statistics” have all improved in the last year — a fourth round of checks appears unlikely.

It’s unlikely to happen, especially since President Joe Biden has so far refused to make such a move.

If a fourth stimulus check is issued, Forbes predicts that a recurring payment will be preferred over another round of one-time checks.

