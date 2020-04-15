More than 300 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan are protesting their return

More than 300 Pakistani nationals stranded in Afghanistan held a protest demonstration across the Torkham border on Tuesday when the authorities refused to allow them to enter Pakistan.

The demonstrators marched to the Pakistani-Afghan border, Torkham. However, the staff of the Afghan border guards stopped and dispersed them. Two of the demonstrators identified as Sattar Shinwari and Bismellah were arrested by the Afghan armed forces.

Pakistani prisoners believed that they had been waiting for their return to their country at the Torkham border last week, but ironically, the Pakistani government had closed its eyes to their misery.









Noor Rehman, an employee of the Medicine Company in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, residing in Khuga Khel, Landi Kotal, said that after the announcement of the blockade in Afghanistan 12 days ago, he and other tribesmen, including women and children, had arrived in Torkham waiting on the border to move to their motherland but to use it.

The majority of them were poor employees or transport companies and lacked money to spend. Therefore, the government should develop a strategy to get them to their homes. Another bogged down person, Yousaf Bahir, said that she was housed in camps on the Afghan side of the Torkham border, and the Afghan philanthropists provided food to keep them from starving.

They asked the Pakistani government to take pity on them and solve their problem by allowing them to cross the Torkham border to their homes. It should be noted here that after the removal of the Torkham border due to the coronavirus, more than five hundred Pakistani citizens are trapped in Afghanistan who are ready to return to their country. On the other hand, the district administration completed all preparations to bring stranded Pakistan back across the Torkham border.