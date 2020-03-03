More than 400 households in Fiji benefit from home initiative grant

SUVA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Home Ownership Initiative Grant for 2020 in Fiji has closed after more than 400 applicants were processed, said a Fijian government minister on Monday.

Fiji’s Minister for Housing Premila Kumar said that 450 households have benefited from the Home Ownership Initiative in the first six months of this financial year (2019/2020) representing 4.9 million Fijian dollars (about 2.2 million U.S. dollars) against a budget of 5.5 million Fijian dollars (about 2.4 million U.S. dollars).

Applications were processed strictly on a first come first serve basis and 143 applications are currently being processed, she said, adding that those unsuccessful applications this financial year could reapply in the next budget cycle for 2020/2021.

More than 2,550 Fijian families have been assisted under the First Home Ownership Initiative since its inception in 2014, with overall investment of 22.7 million Fijian dollars (about 10.2 million U.S. dollars).